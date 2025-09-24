How to Clone a Repository in GitHub (Step by Step Guide)

Learn how to clone a repository from GitHub on your computer. Cloning lets you copy code locally so you can edit, test, and contribute to projects.

How to Clone a GitHub Repository?

1. Find and Copy the Repository URL

Start by grabbing the correct link to the repository you want to clone.

Go to GitHub and sign in. Open the repository you want. Click the green Code button.

Copy the HTTPS, SSH, or CLI link.

If you are planning to store or share files, it helps to understand how to host files on GitHub for easier project management.

2. Open Your Command Line

Next, open the right command line tool for your system.

On Windows, use Command Prompt or PowerShell. On macOS or Linux, open Terminal.

This step is the starting point for running Git commands and working with your repositories locally.

Need only a specific folder from a repo instead of cloning everything? Learn how to download a folder from GitHub for a quick one-folder grab.

3. Run the Git Clone Command

Finally, use the Git command to copy the repository onto your device.

Type the following command and press Enter:

git clone repository_URL Replace repository_URL with the copied link. After cloning, enter the folder:

cd repository-name You now have a local copy to edit and manage.

Once the repository is ready on your machine, you can speed up coding tasks with tools like GitHub Copilot in Visual Studio, which provides AI-powered code suggestions.

After cloning and working locally, you may also want to keep your project tidy by learning how to delete a branch in GitHub once it is no longer needed.

Once you’ve mastered deleting, the next milestone is learning how to merge branches in GitHub to bring your updates into the main line safely.

Why Cloning Works

Cloning downloads the entire repository history, including commits, branches, and files. This gives you a complete local workspace that can sync with GitHub.

FAQs

How do I clone a repository with SSH? Set up SSH keys in GitHub, copy the SSH link from the Code menu, and run git clone ssh_url . Can I clone a private repository? Yes, but you need permission and must sign in with HTTPS or use SSH keys. What is the difference between cloning and forking? Cloning creates a copy on your computer, while forking makes a copy in your GitHub account. Do I need Git installed to clone a repository? Yes. Install Git from git-scm.com before running the clone command.

Conclusion

Cloning a repository in GitHub is simple and powerful. By copying the repository URL, running the clone command, and accessing your local files, you gain full control to contribute and manage projects directly from your device.

For teams looking to enhance workflows, GitHub Copilot for Business can bring collaborative AI coding assistance that integrates seamlessly with cloned repositories.