How to Fix Microsoft Intune Not Working or Opening

Have you ever clicked on Microsoft Intune Company Portal in Windows only to find it won’t open, sync, or even launch at all? For many users, this happens right when accessing work apps, syncing policies, or updating devices. Well, the good news is that most issues can be resolved with a few straightforward fixes. You can try the step-by-step method to get Intune up and running on Windows.

Here’s how to fix Microsoft Intune not working or opening

Step 1: Check the basics

Restart your PC. It is a simple step, but it clears many temporary glitches. Make sure your device is online with the correct date and time settings. Check for pending Windows Updates and install them.

Step 2: Repair or reset the Company Portal

Open Settings > Apps > Installed apps. Find Company Portal, select Advanced options. Click Repair. If it doesn’t work, click Reset.

This step often clears cache corruption that prevents the app from launching.

Step 3: Reinstall the Company Portal

Open Microsoft Store, search for Company Portal, and uninstall/reinstall it. Launch it fresh and sign in with your work or school account.

Step 4: Re-register your device in Azure AD

Go to Settings > Accounts > Access work or school. If you see your account with an error, select it and click Disconnect. Restart your PC, then reconnect by signing in again.

This resets the link between your PC and Intune.

Step 5: Restart Intune services

Press Win + R, type services.msc, and hit Enter. Find Microsoft Intune Management Extension. Finally, right-click and hit Restart.

Step 6: Run a status check

Open Command Prompt (Admin). Type the following command:

dsregcmd /status Confirm your device is Azure AD Joined and shows as registered.

If it isn’t, run:

dsregcmd /leave

then rejoin with:

dsregcmd /join

Note: Only do this if you have admin rights and understand rejoining may wipe workplace settings.

Step 7: Collect logs if issues persist

Generally, logs are stored at: C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\IntuneManagementExtension\Logs. You can also check Event Viewer > Applications and Services Logs > Microsoft > Windows > DeviceManagement-Enterprise-Diagnostics-Provider.

You can simply share these logs with IT support if fixes fail.

What to do when nothing works (last resort)

If none of the above resolves it:

Remove the device from Intune via Company Portal. Restart your PC. Enroll in it again from scratch.

Note: Backup data first, as device policies may reset settings.

Wrapping Up

