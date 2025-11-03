KB5070349 OOBE Update for Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2 Released

Microsoft has been on a roll with Windows 11 updates lately. Just last week, it rolled out KB5067115, the same build that improved 64-bit app emulation on Arm-based PCs via Prism, expanded the Full Screen Experience (FSE) for more handhelds, and introduced Bluetooth LE-based Shared Audio (Preview) for Copilot+ PCs.

Well, last week, the company also turned its attention to the setup experience itself with KB5070349. That’s an Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) update for Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2, as well as Windows Server 2025.

According to Microsoft’s support documentation, KB5070349 enhances the installation phase that runs right after Windows setup completes. It ensures that critical components like drivers and zero-day patches (ZDPs) are downloaded and applied automatically the moment your PC connects to the internet.

The company notes:

This update improves the Windows 11, version 24H2 and 25H2, and Windows Server 2025 out-of-box experience (OOBE). This update applies only to the Windows OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed.

These updates can’t be skipped, as they’re essential for smooth device performance, ensuring the system boots with the latest fixes and feature updates in place. If a newer Windows version is available during setup, it’s also pulled in automatically, allowing your device to start fresh with the most current build.

As usual, the OOBE update installs automatically during setup if your system has an active connection. Moreover, Microsoft notes that download time may vary depending on hardware and network speed.