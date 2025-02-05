Many Windows 11 users fail to install KB5050094, but there is a simple solution to fix this issue

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft released the non-security KB5050094 patch to Windows 11 at the end of January, introducing a set of new changes and a fix to the persistent Auto HDR bug that plagued the operating system for many months.

However, as with any other patch, KB5050094 might fail to install even after repeated tries, due to an unspecified issue. As reported by many Windows users on official Microsoft forums, the patch doesn’t want to install, or the installation process gets stuck.

Hi! My problem, Win 11 last update always fail. Infinite restart needs to finish the update but fails. Then again need restart….it’s infinite and annoying.

The post was seen by thousands of Windows users, with many going through the same issue.

The fix? Well, I am choosing not to install the patch right now and wait for the February Patch Tuesday updates, when the new changes and fixes in KB5050094 will be released anyway.

The optional preview updates are sometimes buggy on some Windows systems, but there is no real need to install them immediately, as Windows 11 will function correctly without them.

To do that, just access Windows Update, get the latest updates as soon as they are released, disable it, and restart your PC. That should do it.

