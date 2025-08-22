How to Reset OneDrive on Windows (Quick Command Guide)

If OneDrive is stuck, not syncing, or will not launch, a quick OneDrive reset command can bring it back to life. It takes seconds and often clears stubborn errors without affecting your files.

How can I use the OneDrive reset command?

Table of contents

1. Run the reset command

  1. Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog.
  2. Copy and paste the command below, then press Enter: %localappdata%\Microsoft\OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset
This closes OneDrive and reloads it with default settings.

2. Confirm syncing

  1. Check that files start syncing and recent changes appear.
  2. If issues continue, sign out and sign back into your Microsoft account.

When should I use the reset command?

Resetting clears cached settings without deleting your files, which makes it one of the fastest ways to fix persistent OneDrive problems.

