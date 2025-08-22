How to Reset OneDrive on Windows (Quick Command Guide)
If OneDrive is stuck, not syncing, or will not launch, a quick OneDrive reset command can bring it back to life. It takes seconds and often clears stubborn errors without affecting your files.
How can I use the OneDrive reset command?
1. Run the reset command
- Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog.
- Copy and paste the command below, then press Enter:
%localappdata%\Microsoft\OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset
This closes OneDrive and reloads it with default settings.
2. Confirm syncing
- Check that files start syncing and recent changes appear.
- If issues continue, sign out and sign back into your Microsoft account.
When should I use the reset command?
- If you face repeated OneDrive access issues.
- When encountering sync problems on Windows 11.
- If OneDrive will not open.
Resetting clears cached settings without deleting your files, which makes it one of the fastest ways to fix persistent OneDrive problems.
