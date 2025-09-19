How to Import Notebook in OneNote on Windows, Mac, Web

If you’ve been wondering how to import notebook in OneNote, you’re in the right place. This quick guide walks you through the exact steps so you can access your notes across devices.

How to Import a Notebook in OneNote?

1. Download or Locate the Notebook File

Before you bring a notebook into OneNote, make sure you have the correct file and access.

Confirm your notebook is saved in OneDrive or locally as a .onepkg or a notebook folder. If the notebook was shared with you, make sure you have permission to view it.

2. Open OneNote for the Web

The web version makes loading and syncing notebooks straightforward.

Go to OneNote Online and sign in with the Microsoft account you want to use.

Keep this tab open so it can connect to files stored in OneDrive.

3. Upload or Open from OneDrive

If the notebook isn’t already in the cloud, upload it to OneDrive first.

Upload your .onepkg file or notebook folder to OneDrive. In OneDrive, select the file and choose Open in OneNote to attach it to your account.



4. Sync with the OneNote App

Now, bring the notebook into your desktop or mobile OneNote app.

Open OneNote on Windows, Mac, or mobile. On Windows, go to File > Open; on Mac, select Open Notebook.

Choose the notebook from OneDrive or your local drive to complete the import.

5. Confirm Notebook Import

Finish by checking the notebook list and letting OneNote sync.

Verify the notebook appears in your sidebar or notebook switcher. Allow a few minutes for the first full sync across your devices.

Why Importing Notebooks Works

Importing makes it easy to migrate content, restore from backups, and collaborate. With OneDrive as the hub, your notes stay synced and accessible anywhere.

FAQs

How do I import a local OneNote notebook? Upload the local .onepkg or notebook folder to OneDrive, open it via OneNote Online, then sync it in the desktop or mobile app. Can I import notebooks directly without OneDrive? On Windows, you can open a local file through File > Open. For cross-device sync, you’ll still need OneDrive. Why don’t I see an Import button in OneNote? OneNote uses Open and OneDrive integration instead of a dedicated Import button. Upload to OneDrive or open the local folder to bring it in. Can I merge two notebooks after importing? There’s no direct merge. You can copy or move pages and sections between notebooks to consolidate content.

Conclusion

Now you know how to import notebook in OneNote using OneDrive and the Open options in the app. After importing, keep organizing and refining your notes. For example, you can move pages in OneNote to structure content exactly how you like.

