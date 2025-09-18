How to Merge Table Cells in OneNote (Step-by-Step Guide)

by Milan Stanojevic 

Merging table cells helps create cleaner layouts, especially when formatting notes or organizing data. While OneNote has limits, here’s how to get the effect you want.

Table of contents

How to Merge Table Cells in OneNote?

Use Merge Cells option

Use the newly added Merge Cells feature by doing the following:

  1. Select cells

    Select two or more adjacent cells in a OneNote table.

  2. Click Merge Cells

    Right-click and choose Merge Cells, or use the Table tab on the ribbon.

  3. That’s it!

    Done! The content aligns and updates automatically.

You can merge cells horizontally or vertically, giving you full layout freedom. This makes tables easier to read and customize for your projects.

Note icon NOTE
Keep in mind that this is a brand new feature, and it was recently released to Insiders, so it might not be available publicly yet.

Why Use Merged Cells in OneNote

Merged cells are useful when you want a heading across multiple columns, or when a single data point should span rows. They make your notes more structured and visually appealing.

If you’re starting from scratch, check out how to create a new notebook in OneNote.

Tips for Organizing Tables

  • Use horizontal merges for headers across several columns.
  • Use vertical merges to stack related content under one label.
  • Keep formatting consistent for readability.

To keep your notes structured, learn how to add tabs in OneNote.

Sharing Merged Tables

Once you’ve customized your tables, you may want to collaborate with others. OneNote makes it easy to share your work with teammates or friends. Learn how to share a page in OneNote.

FAQs

Can I merge both rows and columns in OneNote?

Yes, you can merge cells horizontally across rows or vertically across columns.

Does OneNote for the web allow merging cells?

Yes, the Merge Cells option is available in the web version too.

Can I undo a merge in OneNote?

Yes. Simply use the Undo shortcut (Ctrl + Z) or split the cells back as needed.

Conclusion

Merging cells in OneNote is quick and gives you the flexibility to design better tables. Whether you’re building headers, simplifying layouts, or sharing pages with others, the Merge Cells option makes your notes look professional and organized.

