How to Merge Table Cells in OneNote (Step-by-Step Guide)

Merging table cells helps create cleaner layouts, especially when formatting notes or organizing data. While OneNote has limits, here’s how to get the effect you want.

How to Merge Table Cells in OneNote?

Use Merge Cells option

Use the newly added Merge Cells feature by doing the following: Select cells Select two or more adjacent cells in a OneNote table. Click Merge Cells Right-click and choose Merge Cells, or use the Table tab on the ribbon.

That’s it! Done! The content aligns and updates automatically.

You can merge cells horizontally or vertically, giving you full layout freedom. This makes tables easier to read and customize for your projects.

NOTE Keep in mind that this is a brand new feature, and it was recently released to Insiders, so it might not be available publicly yet.

Why Use Merged Cells in OneNote

Merged cells are useful when you want a heading across multiple columns, or when a single data point should span rows. They make your notes more structured and visually appealing.

Tips for Organizing Tables

Use horizontal merges for headers across several columns.

Use vertical merges to stack related content under one label.

Keep formatting consistent for readability.

Sharing Merged Tables

FAQs

Can I merge both rows and columns in OneNote? Yes, you can merge cells horizontally across rows or vertically across columns. Does OneNote for the web allow merging cells? Yes, the Merge Cells option is available in the web version too. Can I undo a merge in OneNote? Yes. Simply use the Undo shortcut (Ctrl + Z) or split the cells back as needed.

Conclusion

Merging cells in OneNote is quick and gives you the flexibility to design better tables. Whether you’re building headers, simplifying layouts, or sharing pages with others, the Merge Cells option makes your notes look professional and organized.