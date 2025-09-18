How to Merge Table Cells in OneNote (Step-by-Step Guide)
2 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Merging table cells helps create cleaner layouts, especially when formatting notes or organizing data. While OneNote has limits, here’s how to get the effect you want.
Table of contents
How to Merge Table Cells in OneNote?
Use Merge Cells option
Use the newly added Merge Cells feature by doing the following:
You can merge cells horizontally or vertically, giving you full layout freedom. This makes tables easier to read and customize for your projects.
Why Use Merged Cells in OneNote
Merged cells are useful when you want a heading across multiple columns, or when a single data point should span rows. They make your notes more structured and visually appealing.
If you’re starting from scratch, check out how to create a new notebook in OneNote.
Tips for Organizing Tables
- Use horizontal merges for headers across several columns.
- Use vertical merges to stack related content under one label.
- Keep formatting consistent for readability.
To keep your notes structured, learn how to add tabs in OneNote.
Sharing Merged Tables
Once you’ve customized your tables, you may want to collaborate with others. OneNote makes it easy to share your work with teammates or friends. Learn how to share a page in OneNote.
FAQs
Yes, you can merge cells horizontally across rows or vertically across columns.
Yes, the Merge Cells option is available in the web version too.
Yes. Simply use the Undo shortcut (Ctrl + Z) or split the cells back as needed.
Conclusion
Merging cells in OneNote is quick and gives you the flexibility to design better tables. Whether you’re building headers, simplifying layouts, or sharing pages with others, the Merge Cells option makes your notes look professional and organized.
User forum
0 messages