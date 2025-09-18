OneNote: How to Add Tabs and Organize Sections
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Adding tabs in OneNote helps you organize your notes into easy sections. With tabs, you can quickly switch between projects, subjects, or categories in one notebook. Here is how to do it.
Table of contents
Add and Manage Tabs in OneNote?
1. Create a New Section Tab
Follow these steps to create a fresh section tab in OneNote:
- Open your notebook in OneNote.
- Look at the top of the window for the section bar.
- Click the + Section button to add a new tab.
- Give it a name that matches your topic or project.
If you want to start a completely new notebook instead of just a tab, follow this guide on how to create a new notebook in OneNote.
2. Rename an Existing Tab
If you want to update a section name, here is how to rename a tab:
- Right click on the section tab you want to rename.
- Choose Rename from the menu.
- Type the new name and press Enter.
3. Reorder Tabs
Tabs can be arranged in any order you prefer. Do this:
- Click and hold a tab in the section bar.
- Drag it left or right to change the order.
- Release it when the tab is in the right spot.
4. Color Code Tabs
Use colors to make sections visually distinct. Here is how:
5. Delete a Tab You Do Not Need
If a tab is no longer useful, you can delete it:
- Right click on the tab you want to remove.
- Select Delete.
- Confirm when prompted to remove it permanently.
For a more detailed process of removing entire notebooks, check out how to delete a OneNote notebook.
FAQs
You need to create them one by one. Use the + Section option for each new tab.
No. Sharing in OneNote is at the notebook level, not at individual tabs. To collaborate more effectively, see how to share a OneNote page.
Right click the tab, choose Move or Copy, then select the notebook where you want it.
Yes. Right click on the tab, select Password Protect This Section, and set a password for added privacy.
Conclusion
Adding tabs in OneNote is simple and keeps your notebooks structured. You can create, rename, reorder, color code, or delete tabs to match your workflow. For broader management like creating or deleting notebooks or sharing content, use the guides linked above. With these steps, managing notes becomes faster and more organized.
User forum
0 messages