How to Move Pages to the Right in OneNote (Step-by-Step)

Want to know how to move pages to the right in OneNote? Shifting pages helps you create subpages, organize content, and keep your notebook tidy. Here’s a quick guide to get it done on Windows, Mac, and the web.

How to Move Pages to the Right in OneNote?

1. On Windows Desktop

Here’s how to move pages in OneNote on Windows:

Open OneNote and locate the section with your page list. Right-click the page you want to move. Select Make Subpage to indent it to the right.

To promote it back, right-click and choose Promote Subpage.

2. On OneNote for the Web

Follow these steps in OneNote Online:

Open your notebook in OneNote Online. Hover over the page title in the left pane. Drag the page slightly to the right until a blue indicator appears. Release the mouse to set it as a subpage.

3. On Mac

To move pages on OneNote for Mac:

Open OneNote for Mac. In the sidebar, hold and drag the page title to the right. Drop it to create a nested subpage. Drag it left again to return it to a main page.

4. On Mobile (iOS/Android)

Here’s the process on mobile apps:

Tap the page list in your notebook. Press and hold a page you want to move. Select Increase Indent to push it right. Use Decrease Indent to move it back.

Why Move Pages to the Right?

Organize notes : Group related pages under a main topic.

: Group related pages under a main topic. Create hierarchies : Break big subjects into subpages.

: Break big subjects into subpages. Simplify navigation: Easier to find what you need quickly.

FAQs

Can I move multiple pages at once in OneNote? Yes, on desktop you can select several pages using Shift or Ctrl, then drag them together. Do subpages sync across devices? Yes, once you move pages to the right, the hierarchy is preserved on all synced devices. Is there a limit to subpage levels? You can nest up to two subpage levels in OneNote. Can I undo a page move? Yes, you can press Ctrl+Z on desktop or use the Undo button in the toolbar. Why can’t I see the Make Subpage option? If the option is missing, you may be using a simplified layout or a mobile app; try dragging the page title to the right or switching to the desktop app.

Conclusion

Moving pages to the right in OneNote is a quick way to organize your notes. Whether you’re on Windows, Mac, web, or mobile, creating subpages gives you a cleaner structure and helps you manage information more effectively.

