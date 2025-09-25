How to Create a Group in Slack on Desktop and Mobile

Creating a group in Slack is a simple way to bring teammates together in one place. This guide will show you how to set up a Slack group, also known as a channel, and teach you the steps to keep your collaboration organized and efficient.

How to Create a Group in Slack?

1. Create a Slack Group on Desktop

On desktop, groups are managed as channels. Follow these steps to set one up:

Open Slack and sign in to your workspace. Click the plus (+) next to Channels in the left sidebar. Select Create a new channel.

Enter a clear channel name like team-design or project-launch. Add a short description so members know the purpose. Toggle Make private if you only want invited members to join. Click Create and start adding teammates.



2. Create a Slack Group on Mobile

On mobile, the steps are similar but optimized for the app layout.

Open the Slack app and log in. Tap the plus (+) next to Channels.

Choose Create a new channel. Enter your channel name and description. Use the privacy toggle if you want a private group. Tap Create and invite members.

Why Use Slack Groups

Channels reduce scattered messages.

Private groups protect sensitive projects.

Organized discussions save time during collaboration.

FAQs

Is a Slack group the same as a channel? Yes. Slack calls groups channels, and they can be public or private. Can I change a public group to private? No. Once a channel is public, it cannot be made private. You would need to create a new private channel. How many groups can I create in Slack? There is no fixed limit for most plans, but large workspaces may have performance recommendations. Can I add external partners to a Slack group? Yes. If your plan supports it, you can invite external collaborators through shared channels.

Conclusion

Creating a group in Slack is simple and only takes a few steps. Whether you use desktop or mobile, setting up channels helps teams stay organized and communicate more effectively. For more ways to manage your Slack experience, explore guides on deactivation, message formatting, and threaded replies.