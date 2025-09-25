Reply to Threads in Slack: Desktop and Mobile Steps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Replying in Slack threads keeps channels clear and focused. Here’s how to reply to a thread in Slack on both desktop and mobile with simple steps.

How to Reply to a Thread in Slack?

1. On Desktop

If you’re using Slack on a computer, follow these instructions to reply inside a thread:

Open Slack and navigate to the channel. Hover over the message you want to reply to. Click the Reply in thread icon on the right.

Type your response in the thread panel. Hit Send to post your reply.

2. On Mobile

On your phone, the process is just as easy. Here’s how to reply to a thread in the Slack mobile app:

Launch the Slack app on your phone. Tap and hold the message you want to reply to. Choose Reply in thread from the menu. Type your response in the box. Tap the Send arrow to finish.

Why Use Threads

Keeps main channels clean.

Helps teammates follow specific discussions.

Makes it easy to find related replies later.

FAQs

How do I see all threads in Slack? Click the Threads tab in the sidebar on desktop, or tap Threads in the mobile menu to view ongoing discussions. Can I reply to multiple threads at once? No. You need to open each thread individually and post your reply. Will everyone get notified when I reply to a thread? Only the person who started the thread and those who replied will be notified, unless you choose to also send your reply to the channel. Can I add files or images when replying to a thread? Yes. You can attach files, images, or links in your thread reply just like you would in a normal message.

Conclusion

Replying to a thread in Slack is simple and helps organize conversations. Open the message, select Reply in thread, type your response, and send.

