How to Insert a New Line in Slack Without Sending

Learn how to go to the next line in Slack without accidentally sending your message. Use these simple shortcuts on desktop and mobile to format messages clearly.

How to Go to the Next Line in Slack?

1. On Desktop (Windows/Mac)

This can be achieved with a key shortcut:

Open Slack and go to a channel or thread. Start typing your message. Hold Shift + Enter on Windows or Shift + Return on Mac to insert a new line.

Repeat the shortcut for multiple line breaks. Press Enter or Return alone to send.

2. On Mobile (iOS/Android)

On mobile, just tamp the Enter key:

Launch the Slack app. Tap the message field to open the keyboard. Type your message text. Tap the Return or Enter key to add a new line. Tap the send button when finished.

3. Change Default Behavior

You can disable this by following these steps:

Open Slack on your computer. Click your profile picture in the top right corner. Select Preferences from the menu. Go to Advanced then Input options. Set Enter to “Start a new line” instead of “Send message”.



FAQs

How do I stop Slack from sending messages when I press Enter? Go to Preferences > Advanced > Input options and set Enter to start a new line instead of sending. Can I add multiple line breaks in Slack? Yes. Use the same shortcut repeatedly to create as much spacing as you need. Does this work in Slack threads and channels? Yes. The same keyboard shortcuts and settings apply across all Slack message fields. Can I use formatting like bold or code with new lines? Yes. You can combine new lines with bold text, lists, or inline code for clearer messages.

Conclusion

