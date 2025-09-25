How to Deactivate Slack Account on Desktop and Mobile

If you no longer use Slack, you can deactivate your account in a few clicks. This guide shows you how to deactivate Slack on desktop and mobile with simple steps.

How to Deactivate Your Slack Account?

Use Account settings

This can be done right from your account settings Open Slack Log in to Slack and open your workspace. Go to Account settings Click your profile picture and choose Account settings. Click Deactivate Scroll down and select Deactivate your account. Enter password Enter your password to confirm. Confirm Click Deactivate Account to finish.



Important Notes

Deactivation does not delete your past messages or files.

Only Workspace Owners or Admins can remove members completely.

You can rejoin later if reactivated by an admin.

FAQs

Can I reactivate my Slack account? Yes. A Workspace Owner or Admin can reactivate your account if you need access again. Will my messages be deleted after deactivation? No. Your past messages and files remain visible unless your retention policy removes them. Can I deactivate Slack without admin approval? Yes. You can deactivate your own account anytime, but only admins can remove others. Is there a way to temporarily suspend my account? No. Slack does not support suspension. The only option is deactivation, which can later be reversed.

Conclusion

Deactivating your Slack account is quick and clear with these steps. Your messages stay visible, but you will not have access unless reactivated. If you prefer to step away without full deactivation, see how to leave a Slack workspace.

