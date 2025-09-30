Surface Pro Keyboard Light: Quick Ways to Turn It On

Learn how to turn on the keyboard light on your Surface Pro quickly. Whether you are working in a dark room or just need extra visibility, enabling the backlight is simple and only takes a few steps.

How to Turn On Keyboard Light on Surface Pro?

1. Use the Function Key

Most Surface Type Covers and detachable keyboards include a dedicated backlight control.

Locate the F7 key. It shows a small keyboard with light rays. Press the Fn + F7 keys to toggle through brightness levels. Each press cycles between off, low, medium, and high brightness.

This gives you instant control without opening any settings.

If you are not sure which model you have, see this guide on how to tell what version of Surface Pro you own.

2. Adjust in Windows Mobility Settings

If the shortcut does not respond, you can use Windows settings.

Press Windows + I to open Settings.

Go to System > Mobility Center. Look for the Keyboard backlight section and adjust brightness.

This method ensures your Surface detects the keyboard properly.

For more advanced maintenance, here is how to get to the boot menu on Surface Pro.

Why Use the Keyboard Backlight

The Surface Pro keyboard light helps you type accurately in low light conditions. It also improves visibility during travel or presentations. Adjusting brightness levels lets you balance comfort and battery life.

FAQs

How do I dim the keyboard light on Surface Pro? Press Fn + F7 repeatedly to reduce brightness until it turns off. Why is my Surface Pro keyboard backlight not working? It may be disabled in settings, blocked by outdated drivers, or caused by a loose connection. Does keyboard backlight drain battery? Yes, but the impact is minor. Lowering brightness extends battery life. Can I keep the Surface Pro keyboard light always on? No, it times out automatically after inactivity to save battery, but pressing any key reactivates it.

Conclusion

Turning on the keyboard light on your Surface Pro is quick using the Fn shortcut. If it does not work, update your drivers or reconnect the keyboard. With the backlight enabled, you can type comfortably anywhere.

If you are new to Surface devices, check this complete guide on how to use Surface Pro effectively.