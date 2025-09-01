Escape from Tarkov Error 228: Quick Fix Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Tarkov error 228 shows up when in-game transactions like flea market or trader purchases fail. It is usually tied to server issues or account sync problems. This guide will help you fix the error and get back into action quickly.

How to fix Tarkov error 228?

1. Restart the game and launcher

Close Escape from Tarkov completely. Exit the Battlestate Games launcher. Relaunch the launcher and log back into your account.

Start the game again and check if the issue is gone.

This quick restart is also helpful for other issues, such as the backend error in Tarkov.

2. Wait for server stability

Exit the game and launcher. Wait at least 5–10 minutes before logging back in. Check Battlestate’s official channels for server maintenance or outages. Try again during off-peak hours to reduce the chances of error 228.

When servers are unstable, you may also encounter issues similar to Tarkov error 201.

3. Clear the game cache

Open the Battlestate Games launcher. Click on the Settings icon. Select Clear cache from the menu.

Restart the launcher and log back in.

Clearing cache helps fix several recurring problems, including cases like error 103003 in Tarkov.

4. Re-login to your account

Log out from the Battlestate Games launcher. Restart your PC. Open the launcher again. Enter your credentials and log back into your account.

This step resets your session and may prevent future login conflicts. It is a common fix for multiple in-game issues.

Go to the official Battlestate Games support page. Submit a ticket with your account name and error details. Mention your launcher version, hardware setup, and when the error occurs. Wait for an official response or fix.

Tarkov error 228 is often temporary and linked to overloaded servers or cache issues. Restarting the game, clearing the cache, or re-logging usually resolves it. If the error persists, it may be related to broader problems such as the Tarkov cannot find template error, in which case contacting support is the best option.