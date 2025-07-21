How to Turn on Windows Defender in Windows 11

Windows 11

Reading time icon 4 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows Defender (Windows Security) is Microsoft’s powerful built-in antivirus software pre-installed in Windows 11. Many users aren’t aware that, in most cases, Windows Defender is equally effective as third-party antivirus solutions – often outperforming them in ease-of-use, integration, and speed.

In this guide, you’ll learn not only how to quickly activate Windows Defender but also how to verify it’s working correctly and resolve common issues that may prevent it from activating.

Table of contents

Step-by-Step Guide to Enable Windows Defender on Windows 11

Step 1: Launch Windows Security App

  • Fastest method: Press Windows Key + S, type Windows Security, and press Enter.

Step 2: Go to Virus & Threat Protection

  • Click Virus & threat protection from the sidebar.

Step 3: Manage Virus & Threat Protection Settings

  • Under the heading Virus & threat protection settings, select Manage settings.

Step 4: Enable Real-time Protection

  • Toggle Real-time protection to On.
    This immediately starts protecting your PC from viruses, malware, ransomware, and other threats.

🚩 Common Issues & Troubleshooting

🛠️ Issue #1: Real-time protection toggle is greyed out

Cause: Usually, a third-party antivirus program is installed.

Solution:

  • Go to Settings (Win + I) > Apps > Installed apps.
  • Uninstall the antivirus software (e.g., Avast, Norton, Kaspersky).
  • Restart your PC and repeat activation steps.

Expert Tip: Use official antivirus removal tools provided by antivirus developers to ensure all components are fully removed.

🛠️ Issue #2: Windows Defender Won’t Start (Error 577)

Cause: A corrupted registry entry or incorrect permissions.

Solution:

  • Open Registry Editor (Win + R, type regedit, press Enter).
  • Navigate carefully to: CopyEditComputer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows Defender
  • Delete the DisableAntiSpyware key if it exists (right-click > delete).
  • Restart your PC.

Important: Back up your registry before making changes.

🕵️ How to Confirm Windows Defender is Actually Protecting You (Unique Information)

To ensure Windows Defender is actively working:

  1. Open Windows Security > Virus & threat protection.
  2. Under Current threats, run a Quick scan.
  3. If it completes successfully, Windows Defender is running properly.

Quick tip: Run the built-in “EICAR” test virus to verify Defender is active (it’s a safe test).

📌 Frequently Asked Questions (Information Gain from Bing’s “People Also Ask”)

Q1. Is Windows Defender enough for Windows 11?

Yes. For most home and small business users, Windows Defender offers excellent protection, scoring consistently high in independent antivirus tests. Unless you have specialized security needs, a third-party antivirus isn’t usually necessary.

Q2. Does Windows Defender slow down Windows 11?

Generally, no. Windows Defender is deeply integrated and optimized to run efficiently. However, occasional slowdowns may occur briefly during full system scans.

Q3. Can I schedule scans with Windows Defender?

Yes, you can schedule custom scans using the Task Scheduler:

  • Search for Task Scheduler, open it, and navigate to:
    Task Scheduler Library > Microsoft > Windows > Windows Defender
  • Modify Windows Defender Scheduled Scan task to fit your preferred timing.
FeatureWindows DefenderAvast FreeBitdefender Free
Built-in to Windows 11
Real-time Protection
Resource Usage (Low)⚠️ Medium
Frequent updates
Advanced Ransomware Protection⚠️ Limited
Ads or Upsells⚠️ Frequent⚠️ Occasional

Table Conclusion: For minimal hassle and reliable protection, Windows Defender is often the best free solution for Windows 11.

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Radu Tyrsina has been a Windows fan ever since he got his first PC, a Pentium III (a monster at that time). For most of the kids of his age, the Internet was an amazing way to play and communicate with others, but he was deeply impressed by the flow of information and how easily you can find anything on the web. Prior to founding Windows Report, this particular curiosity about digital content enabled him to grow a number of sites that helped hundreds of millions reach faster the answer they're looking for.

User forum

0 messages