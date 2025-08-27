How to Check Windows 10 Update History Easily

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Keeping track of your updates in Windows 10 is essential if you want to troubleshoot problems or confirm that your system is running the latest patches. In this guide, you will learn step-by-step methods to view your update history so you always know exactly what is installed on your PC.

1. Through settings

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Update & Security > Windows Update. Click View update history to see all installed updates.



2. Using Command Prompt

Open Command Prompt as Administrator. Type: wmic qfe list brief /format:table

Press Enter to list all installed updates with their KB numbers.

3. Via PowerShell

Launch PowerShell as Administrator. Run the command: Get-HotFix

Press Enter to display a complete list.

Open PowerShell as Administrator. Run: Get-WindowsUpdateLog

Save and open the file to check details.

Windows 10 version history

Windows 10 has gone through several major feature updates, each with its own version number. Knowing your version helps identify compatibility and support timelines.

Viewing your Windows 10 update history is simple whether you prefer Settings, Command Prompt, or PowerShell. By knowing what is installed on your system, you can quickly troubleshoot problems, confirm patches, and ensure your PC is running smoothly.