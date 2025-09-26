How to Change Region on Xbox in Simple Steps

Changing your Xbox region helps you access local content, games, and subscriptions available in another country. This guide shows you step by step how to update your region settings safely.

How to Change Region on Xbox?

1. Sign in to Your Microsoft Account

Start by logging into the account linked to your Xbox.

Open a browser and go to the Microsoft account page

Sign in using your current email and password

2. Go to Account Settings

Navigate to the section where you can manage location details.

Click Your info at the top Select Edit country/region

3. Select Your New Region

Now you can update the country setting.

From the list, choose the region you want to switch to

Review the local terms and currency details

4. Confirm and Restart

Finalize the change to apply it on your Xbox console.

Save changes in your account Restart your Xbox console to refresh the settings

Important Things to Know

Some services, including Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, may not carry over

Currency and store balance do not transfer to another region

You can only change your Xbox region once every three months

FAQs

Can I change my Xbox region without losing my games? Yes. Your purchased games stay in your library, but store balance and some apps may not transfer. How often can I change my Xbox region? You can switch regions once every 90 days. Will Game Pass work after changing regions? It depends on availability. If Game Pass exists in your new region, your subscription continues there. Can I still play with my friends after switching regions? Yes. Online play works normally, and you can still add friends on Xbox regardless of their region.

Conclusion

Switching your Xbox region is a simple process that opens the door to different local content and services. Just remember the three-month restriction and the fact that store balances do not transfer. With careful planning, you can enjoy your favorite games and subscriptions even after moving to a new region.

