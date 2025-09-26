How to Change Region on Xbox in Simple Steps
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Changing your Xbox region helps you access local content, games, and subscriptions available in another country. This guide shows you step by step how to update your region settings safely.
Table of contents
How to Change Region on Xbox?
1. Sign in to Your Microsoft Account
Start by logging into the account linked to your Xbox.
If you also need help managing purchases tied to your account, check this guide on how to redeem a code on Xbox.
2. Go to Account Settings
Navigate to the section where you can manage location details.
- Click Your info at the top
- Select Edit country/region
3. Select Your New Region
Now you can update the country setting.
4. Confirm and Restart
Finalize the change to apply it on your Xbox console.
- Save changes in your account
- Restart your Xbox console to refresh the settings
For more control over your digital purchases, see how to request a refund on Xbox. After changing regions and restarting your console, set your primary system as the home Xbox to share games and play offline by following this guide: How to Set Home Xbox.
Important Things to Know
- Some services, including Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, may not carry over
- Currency and store balance do not transfer to another region
- You can only change your Xbox region once every three months
FAQs
Yes. Your purchased games stay in your library, but store balance and some apps may not transfer.
You can switch regions once every 90 days.
It depends on availability. If Game Pass exists in your new region, your subscription continues there.
Yes. Online play works normally, and you can still add friends on Xbox regardless of their region.
To manage visibility while gaming across regions, learn how to appear offline on Xbox so friends do not see your activity.
Conclusion
Switching your Xbox region is a simple process that opens the door to different local content and services. Just remember the three-month restriction and the fact that store balances do not transfer. With careful planning, you can enjoy your favorite games and subscriptions even after moving to a new region.
Need to appeal an account enforcement action? Learn how to submit a case review on Xbox for a step by step walkthrough.
User forum
0 messages