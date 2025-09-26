How to Accept and Manage Xbox Friend Requests Easily

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Want to team up with your buddies on Xbox? Adding friends only takes a minute. This guide will show you how to add friends on console, PC, and the Xbox app so you can start playing together right away.

How to Add Friends on Xbox?

1. Use Your Xbox Console

Adding friends directly from your console is the most common method.

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Navigate to the People tab. Select Find someone.

Type the gamertag of the person you want to add. Choose Add friend to send a request.

Your friend will need to accept the invitation before they appear on your list.

If you also want to manage your account details, see how to change the email linked to your Xbox account.

2. Add Friends via the Xbox App

The Xbox mobile app makes it easy to connect from anywhere.

Download and open the Xbox app on your iOS or Android device. Tap the Search icon. Enter the gamertag of the player you want to add. Tap their profile and choose Add friend.

This method is useful if you are away from your console but still want to expand your network.

3. Add Friends on a Windows PC

If you are using Xbox services on Windows, the Xbox app for PC lets you manage your friends list.

Open the Xbox app on your PC. Click the Search bar at the top.

Enter the gamertag of your friend. Select Add friend on their profile page.

Your PC and console friends list stays synced.

For more ways to use your account effectively, you may also want to learn how to redeem a code on Xbox.

4. Accept Friend Requests

Sometimes you will receive friend requests instead of sending them.

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Go to the Notifications tab. Open the friend request and select Accept.

This ensures you can quickly confirm new connections.

5. Manage Your Friends List

Over time, you may want to remove or favorite certain friends.

Go to your Friends list under the People tab.

Highlight a friend’s profile. Choose More options to remove, mute, or set as favorite.

This keeps your list organized and focused on the players you interact with most.

FAQs

How do I find my Xbox gamertag to share with friends? Press the Xbox button, go to Profile & system, then My profile. Your gamertag is displayed under your profile picture. Can I add friends from other platforms? Yes. With cross-platform play, you can add friends by gamertag if the game supports it. Why can’t I add a friend on Xbox? This may happen if parental controls or privacy settings are restricting friend requests. Check your Xbox account privacy settings. Do I need Xbox Live Gold to add friends? No. You can add friends without Xbox Live Gold, though some online multiplayer features still require a subscription.

Conclusion

Adding friends on Xbox is simple whether you use the console, mobile app, or PC. Once connected, you can easily play together, send messages, and share achievements. Managing your list also helps you keep the experience fun and focused on the people you enjoy gaming with.

And if you ever need help managing payments or purchases, check out how to request a refund on Xbox.