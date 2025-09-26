How to Refund Xbox Purchases in 5 Easy Steps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you bought something by mistake or changed your mind, you can request a refund. This guide explains how to refund Xbox purchases step by step.

How to Request a Refund on Xbox?

1. Check Your Eligibility

Here is what typically qualifies for a refund:

The game was purchased within 14 days. You played it less than 2 hours. The item is faulty or did not deliver as advertised.

You may also need to check your Microsoft account details. If necessary, here is a full guide on how to change your Xbox email.

2. Sign in to Your Microsoft Account

Use these steps to access your account:

Go to the Microsoft account services page.

Log in with the account used to make the Xbox purchase. Make sure you are in the correct region and profile.

If you recently redeemed a game or code by mistake, you can also see how to redeem Xbox codes correctly before applying for a refund.

3. Open Your Order History

Follow these steps to view your purchases:

Select Payment & billing. Choose Order history.

Find the Xbox purchase you want to refund.

4. Request the Refund

Complete these steps to submit your request:

Click Request a refund if available.

Fill in the reason for the request. Submit the form.

5. Wait for Confirmation

Expect the following timeline:

Microsoft reviews requests within 72 hours. If approved, the refund will return to your original payment method within 3–5 business days.

Refund via Xbox Support

If you do not see the refund option:

Visit the Xbox support page.

Select Contact us .

. Choose Billing & subscriptions then Refunds .

then . Chat with an agent or request a callback.

Why Refunds May Be Denied

Too much gameplay time on the purchase.

Request made after 14 days.

Multiple refund requests for similar items.

Consumables like in-game currency or gift cards are usually non-refundable.

FAQs

How long do Xbox refunds take? Refunds usually process within 3–5 business days after approval. Can I refund digital content on Xbox? Yes, but only if it meets Microsoft’s refund policy, such as less than 2 hours of playtime. Are Xbox gift cards refundable? No. Gift cards and in-game consumables cannot be refunded once redeemed. Can I cancel a refund request? No. Once submitted, you must wait for Microsoft to process it.

Conclusion

Getting a refund for Xbox purchases is simple if you meet Microsoft’s requirements. Always check eligibility first, follow the steps to request a refund, and be prepared to wait a few days for processing.

If you plan to keep playing on your console, you might also find it helpful to learn how to play Xbox games from an external hard drive.