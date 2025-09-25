How to Change Email on Xbox Account (Quick Guide)

Need to update the email on your Xbox account? Follow these steps to switch your login email quickly and keep your account secure.

How to Change the Email Linked to Your Xbox Account?

1. Sign in to Your Microsoft Account

Start by accessing your Microsoft account on the web.

Open a browser and go to the Microsoft account page. Log in with the current email and password used on Xbox.

Make sure you are signed in with the account you want to update

2. Go to Your Account Info

Next, head to the section that shows your personal details.

Once logged in, click Your info at the top. Here you will see the primary email address associated with your Xbox account. This is where you can add or change details.

3. Select Manage How You Sign In

From there, you need to manage your sign in options.

Click Manage how you sign in to Microsoft.

You will see your primary alias (main email) and any secondary aliases. From here, you can add a new email or phone number.

4. Add a New Email

Now it’s time to add a new email address.

Choose Add email.

Enter a new Outlook.com, Hotmail.com, or Live.com address, or use an existing email from another provider. Click Add alias to save.

5. Verify the New Email

Verification is required before you can set it as primary.

Microsoft will send a confirmation email to the new address. Open that email and follow the verification link. Once verified, the new address will appear in your alias list.

6. Set the New Email as Primary

Finally, make your new email the main login.

In the alias list, select Make primary next to your new email.

This changes your Xbox login email to the new address. You can remove the old email afterward if you no longer want it linked.

Why Change Your Xbox Email

Changing your Xbox email comes with several benefits.

To secure your account with an updated or stronger email provider.

To replace an old or unused email address.

To use a single email for all Microsoft services.

FAQs

Can I change my Xbox email without losing data? Yes. All your game progress, purchases, and subscriptions remain tied to your Microsoft account, not the email itself. Do I need to create a new Xbox account to change email? No. You simply add a new alias and make it primary, so your account stays the same. Can I use Gmail or Yahoo as my Xbox email? Yes. You can add any existing email, but Microsoft recommends Outlook for the best compatibility. What if I forgot the password for my old email? You can still log in with your Microsoft account password. The old email does not need to be accessible to add a new one.

Conclusion

Changing the email linked to your Xbox account is simple and does not affect your games, saves, or subscriptions. By updating your login details, you keep your account secure and ensure easier access across Microsoft services.