Fix: ERROR_DBG_RIPEXCEPTION 695 (0x2B7)

The ERROR_DBG_RIPEXCEPTION Win32 system error, with code 695 (0x2B7), appears when the debugger encounters an exception. This happens due to corrupted system files, outdated or incompatible drivers, the presence of conflicting apps, and an outdated BIOS.

The message for Error Code 695 reads, Debugger received RIP exception.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install all pending Windows updates, and disable any active debugging tool, third-party antivirus, and performance optimization software.

How can I fix ERROR_DBG_RIPEXCEPTION in Windows?

1. Repair the system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Now, execute this command to run the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Finally, reboot the PC to apply the changes.

If you are getting Error Code 695 (ERROR_DBG_RIPEXCEPTION) due to corrupted system files, running the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans will replace all problematic files with their cached copies!

Press Windows + X to open the Power User menu, and select Device Manager. Expand the entries here, individually right-click on the devices listed underneath, and select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers and wait for Windows to install the best locally available version. Similarly, update all the drivers and then reboot the PC to apply the changes.

Outdated, corrupt, or incompatible drivers can also cause ERROR_DBG_RIPEXCEPTION. Since it’s difficult to identify the one triggering the error, you should update all the drivers!

If Windows can’t find a better driver version, go to the manufacturer’s official website, find the new releases, and manually install the latest driver.

3. Uninstall conflicting software

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select any app that was updated or installed around the same time the issue first appeared, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then restart the PC.

If a quick app removal doesn’t work, it likely left behind files and Registry entries that are conflicting with Windows. So, I recommend using a top-rated software uninstaller to wipe all traces of the app installation.

As pointed out by many, an outdated BIOS can also result in ERROR_DBG_RIPEXCEPTION 695 (0x2B7) Debugger received RIP exception. So, check the manufacturer’s website for newer versions and then update the BIOS!

Remember, BIOS update is a critical and tricky process, and any mistakes during it can render the PC unusable. And since the process also differs for each manufacturer, it’s better to check the official website for the exact steps.

5. Reinstall Windows

When nothing else works, the last option is to reinstall Windows. It will, in all likelihood, fix Error Code 695, since the system error arises due to software-based problems. Before you proceed to reinstall, move any critical files to an external storage drive to prevent data loss.

To reinstall Windows, go to Microsoft’s official website > download the Media Creation Tool > use it to create a bootable USB drive > access the BIOS > change the boot order to the bootable USB > run the Windows setup > complete the installation.

Reinstalling Windows from a bootable USB drive

In my experience, the ERROR_DBG_RIPEXCEPTION Win32 system code is a rare occurrence, and only a few cases have been reported so far. Although fixing the error is simple if you can identify the underlying cause. And an easy way of doing that is to check the Windows error logs.

For any queries or to share which fix worked for you, drop a comment below.