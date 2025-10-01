How to Sign Out of Outlook on Any Device (Quick Guide)

Signing out of Outlook keeps your account safe, especially on shared devices. Whether you use Outlook on a browser, mobile app, or desktop, the process is simple. Follow this guide to log out securely.

How to Log Out of Outlook?

1. Sign Out of Outlook on Browser

If you are using Outlook on a web browser, follow these steps to log out:

Open your browser and go to Outlook.com. Click your profile picture at the top right corner. Select Sign out from the menu.

You will be redirected to the Microsoft login page.

For step-by-step instructions on accessing your inbox again, see this guide on how to login to Outlook email.

2. Sign Out of Outlook on Windows Desktop App

To sign out from the Outlook desktop app on Windows, here is what you need to do:

Open the Outlook app. Click File in the top-left corner. Select Account Settings > Sign out.

Confirm the action to disconnect your account.

If you also need help signing back in, check this article on how to login to Microsoft account.

3. Sign Out of Outlook on iPhone

On iPhone, logging out requires removing the account from the Outlook app:

Open the Outlook mobile app. Tap your profile icon at the top left. Go to Settings (gear icon). Select your account and choose Delete Account.

While managing accounts, you may also want to review features like sending hidden recipients explained in Outlook how to BCC.

4. Sign Out of Outlook on Android

For Android users, here are the steps to sign out securely:

Launch the Outlook app. Tap your profile icon at the top left. Open Settings. Choose the account and tap Delete Account.

FAQs

How do I sign out of Outlook on all devices? Go to Microsoft Account Security. Under Sign out everywhere, select Sign out to disconnect your account from all sessions. Why can’t I find the sign out button in Outlook? On the desktop app, the option is hidden under File > Account Settings. On mobile, you must remove the account instead of a direct sign out button. Does signing out delete my emails? No. Signing out only ends your session. Your emails remain stored in your account and can be accessed when you sign in again. Can I sign out of Outlook without removing the account on mobile?

No. On iPhone and Android, Outlook does not offer a standalone log out. You need to remove the account to sign out.

Conclusion

Signing out of Outlook protects your emails from unauthorized access on shared devices. Whether you use a browser, the desktop app, or the mobile version, the process is straightforward. After logging out, you can always sign back in when needed.