Omen Gaming Hub is Lagging: 7 Ways to Speed it Up

Make sure you are running the latest app version

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner To fix various driver issues on your PC, you will need a dedicated tool to find the freshest and the original drivers. You can use PC HelpSoft Driver Updater to do it in 3 easy steps: Download PC HelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your PC

Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems

Right-click on Update Now to allow the update process. Download now PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month

HP’s Omen Gaming Hub, although a useful tool, often starts lagging and stuttering in Windows or hinders the system’s performance. The problem has been ongoing for years and affects many!

Reasons behind lagging in Omen Gaming Hub include low available resources, a bug in the installed app version, outdated drivers, improper app installation, and issues with the BIOS.

Before you proceed to the slightly complex solutions, restart the PC and install pending Windows updates. Also, for many, signing out of Omen Gaming Hub reduced the lag and made the PC run faster!

What can I do if the HP Omen Gaming Hub is lagging?

1. Terminate resource-intensive processes in Task Manager

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager, and locate any process consuming high RAM or CPU. Select the resource-intensive process, including any for Omen Gaming Hub, and click on End task. Check whether the lag in Omen Gaming Hub is fixed on Windows. If not, terminate other such processes until sufficient system resources are cleared up.

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Microsoft Store in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Go to Downloads from the left pane, and click on Get updates. If a new version is listed for Omen Gaming Hub, click the Update button next to it. Finally, restart the PC and check for improvements.

If you encounter Omen Gaming Hub lagging after update, it’s most likely a bug in the installed version to blame. So, installing any pending updates will get you a patch for the bug. Remember, a patch was recently rolled out for Omen Gaming Hub causing lag in Microsoft Edge.

Press Windows + X to open the Power User menu, and select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters entry, right-click on the active graphics adapter, and select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers and wait for Windows to install the best locally available version. Similarly, update other critical drivers (for network adapter and connected peripherals), then restart the PC and check for improvements.

HP Omen Gaming Hub lagging on startup is usually caused by outdated or incompatible drivers. And updating the graphics driver will get things running!

If Windows can’t find a better version, go to the manufacturer’s official website, locate the new releases, and manually install the latest driver.

4. Repair/reset Omen Gaming Hub

Press Windows + I to open Settings, go to Apps from the navigation pane, and click on Installed apps. Locate the Omen Gaming Hub entry, click the ellipsis next to it, and select Advanced options. Scroll down, click on Repair, and check for improvements. If the lag persists, click on Reset. Again, click Reset in the confirmation prompt. Once the reset is complete, check for improvements.

The built-in repair and reset functions will help fix Omen Gaming Hub lagging in Windows by replacing any problematic app files and eliminating misconfigurations.

5. Increase the Virtual Memory

Press Windows + S to open Search, type View advanced system settings, and click on the relevant result. Click on Settings under Performance. Go to the Advanced tab, and click on Change under Virtual memory. Untick the checkbox for Automatically manage paging file size for all drives, select the No paging file option, and then click on Set. Now, choose the Custom size option, and fill out the fields underneath using the following formula, based on the available physical RAM: Initial size : 1.5 x Available physical RAM x 1024

: 1.5 x Available physical RAM x 1024 Maximum size: 3 x Available physical RAM x 1024 For instance, if your PC has 4 GB physical RAM, the values become: Initial size : 6144 (1.5 x 4 x 1024)

: 6144 (1.5 x 4 x 1024) Maximum size: 12288 (3 x 4 x 1024) Finally, click on Set and OK to save the changes.

When the HP Omen Gaming Hub is lagging or running slow due to high RAM usage on the PC, increasing the virtual memory (page file size) will allow Windows to move non-critical processes off the physical RAM and, in turn, improve the Omen Gaming Hub’s performance.

6. Reinstall Omen Gaming Hub

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select Omen Gaming Hub from the list, and click on Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and restart the PC. Once done, download and install Omen Gaming Hub from the Microsoft Store.

If a quick app removal doesn’t work, use a top-rated software uninstaller to delete any leftover files and Registry entries that might be conflicting with Windows post-uninstall and then proceed with the reinstallation.

When nothing else works, it could be an outdated BIOS to blame for lagging in HP Omen Gaming Hub on Windows. So, update the BIOS!

Remember, BIOS update is a critical process, and it differs for each computer. So, you should check the manufacturer’s official website for the exact steps.

The methods listed here won’t just fix lagging but also make Omen Gaming Hub run faster in Windows, allowing you to seamlessly monitor and boost the PC’s performance.

Before you leave, discover the best performance settings in Windows and configure the critical ones right away!

For any queries or to share which fix worked for you, drop a comment below.