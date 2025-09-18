OneNote: How to Delete a Notebook on Windows, Web, Mobile

If you want to reduce clutter, learning how to delete a notebook in OneNote is essential. Below are the exact steps for Windows, web, and mobile versions.

How to Remove a Notebook in OneNote?

1. On Windows Desktop App

To delete a notebook on Windows, you first need to close it in the app.

Open OneNote on your PC. Go to the File tab in the upper left. Click Info, then choose Close This Notebook. Open File Explorer. Navigate to your Documents > OneNote Notebooks folder. Right-click the notebook folder and select Delete.



2. On OneNote for the Web

If you are using OneNote Online, deleting must be done via OneDrive.

Go to OneNote Online. Sign in with your Microsoft account.

Select the notebook you want to delete from OneDrive. Right-click the file or folder and choose Delete.

Empty the OneDrive Recycle Bin to remove it permanently.

3. On Mobile App (iOS and Android)

On phones, you must close the notebook in OneNote, then delete it from OneDrive.

Open the OneNote app. Tap Notebooks to view the list. Press and hold the notebook you want to remove. Select Close to hide it. Open the OneDrive app, find the notebook folder, and delete it.

FAQs

Can I recover a deleted OneNote notebook? Yes. Go to the OneDrive Recycle Bin and restore it within 30 days. Does closing a notebook delete it? No. Closing only removes it from the list in OneNote, but the file remains stored. How do I delete a shared notebook? Stop sharing the file in OneDrive, then delete the folder to remove it permanently. Why can’t I delete a notebook in OneNote directly? Because notebooks are stored in OneDrive. You must remove them there for a full deletion.

Conclusion

To delete a notebook in OneNote, close it in the app and remove the notebook folder from OneDrive or File Explorer to erase it permanently. If you want to improve your workflow instead of deleting, start with this guide on how to use OneNote.