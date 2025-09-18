How to Use OneNote: Simple Steps for Effortless Note-Taking

How to

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

OneNote how to use

If you’re wondering how to use OneNote, it’s easier than you think. With a few steps, you’ll organize notes and sync them across devices.

Table of contents

How to Use OneNote?

1. Install and Open OneNote

Begin by setting up OneNote on your device.

  1. Download OneNote from the Microsoft Store, App Store, or Google Play.
  2. Sign in with your Microsoft account to enable cloud sync across devices.

Level up fast with these OneNote tips and tricks on Windows 10.

2. Create a Notebook

Next, create your first digital notebook.

  1. Open OneNote and select Add Notebook.
  2. Name it, for example “Work Notes” or “Personal Ideas”.
  3. Save to OneDrive so you can access it from anywhere.

3. Add Sections and Pages

Organize your content into clear categories.

  1. Create sections to group related topics or projects.
  2. Add pages inside each section for individual notes.
  3. Rename and reorder sections and pages for clarity.

Tune the workspace to your style with this guide on changing the OneNote layout.

4. Take Notes in Different Ways

Capture ideas with flexible input options.

  1. Type directly on the page using the text tool.
  2. Use drawing tools to handwrite or sketch diagrams.
  3. Insert images, links, PDFs, or files to enrich notes.
  4. Record audio on the page for quick voice reminders.

5. Organize and Share Notes

Keep notes tidy and collaborate when needed.

  1. Apply tags like To-Do or Important to highlight key items.
  2. Drag sections and pages to reorder your structure.
  3. Share notebooks via OneDrive and set view or edit access.

On Windows 11, see the full walkthrough for using OneNote on Windows 11.

Conclusion

OneNote makes it simple to capture, organize, and share ideas. Create notebooks, group notes with sections and pages, and add text, drawings, files, or audio. With sync and sharing, your notes stay with you and your team across devices. Check the layout guide and pro tips above if you want a faster, cleaner workflow.

FAQs

Is OneNote free to use?

Yes. OneNote is free with a Microsoft account, while some features may require Microsoft 365.

Can I use OneNote offline?

Yes. Notes save locally and sync when you reconnect to the internet.

How do I find notes quickly?

Use the search bar to scan across notebooks, sections, and pages.

Can I sync OneNote across devices?

Yes. Sign in with the same Microsoft account on PC, Mac, and mobile.

What is the difference between OneNote and Word?

Word is for polished documents; OneNote is for flexible note capture and organization.

More about the topics: OneNote

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages