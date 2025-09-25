How to Find Your Slack Workspace URL in Minutes

Sometimes you can’t remember your Slack link, and you can’t join your coworkers. If that happens, this guide will teach you how to find your workspace URL quickly, whether it’s in your email, the app, or with help from your admin.

How to find workspace URL in Slack?

1. Check Your Email Invitation

Your invitation email contains the direct workspace link. Follow these steps to locate it:

Open the email you received when invited to Slack. Look for the workspace link included in the message. Click the link to open your workspace directly.

2. Use the Slack App

The Slack desktop or mobile app shows your workspace details. Here’s how to find the URL:

Open the Slack app on your device. Click your profile picture in the corner. Select Workspace settings to view the URL.



3. Visit the Slack Sign in Page

Slack’s sign in page lets you view all workspaces tied to your email:

Go to slack.com/signin. Enter your email address associated with Slack. Review the list of workspaces displayed and note their URLs.



4. Ask a Workspace Admin

If you still cannot locate your link, your admin can help. Use this approach:

Contact your workspace administrator or team lead. Request the current workspace URL. Save the link for easy access in the future.

FAQs

How do I find my Slack workspace without an email invite? Go to the sign in page, type your email, and Slack will show your active workspaces. Can I use multiple Slack workspace URLs? Yes. You can join several workspaces with one email and switch between them in the app. What if my Slack workspace URL changed? Admins can rename a workspace. If changed, Slack will send you a notification with the new link. Can I bookmark my Slack workspace URL for quick access? Yes. Save the link in your browser bookmarks or pin it in the Slack app for faster logins.

Conclusion

Finding your Slack workspace URL is simple whether you check your email, use the app, visit the sign in page, or ask an admin. For even better collaboration once you’re inside, learn how to set up a shared channel in Slack. Keeping your URL saved will make sure you always have quick access.

