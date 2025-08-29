How to Use Slack: A Simple Beginner’s Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Slack is a powerful communication tool that helps teams collaborate, share files, and stay organized in one place. Here’s a simple guide to understand the main concepts and start using Slack effectively.

How to use Slack?

Create your workspace and join channels

Go to the Slack website or download the Slack app on your device. Sign up with your email address and create a new workspace, or join one using an invite link.

Explore default channels like #general for announcements and #random for casual conversations. Create new channels for projects, teams, or topics to keep discussions organized. Invite teammates to join, and if you need to collaborate externally, consider shared channels.

For external collaboration, you can set up a shared channel in Slack with the steps from our dedicated guide.

Manage conversations and messages

Open a channel or direct message from the sidebar. Use threads to reply to specific messages without crowding the main chat. Share files or links by dragging and dropping them into the conversation. Pin key updates so everyone can find them easily. Edit or delete your messages if needed, and archive inactive channels.

For more information, our guide on how to edit, delete, or archive a Slack channel will help you.

Add people to your Slack workspace

Click your workspace name in the top left. Select Invite people from the menu.

Enter the person’s email and choose which channel to add them to. Send the invite and wait for them to accept. Add someone directly to an existing conversation when needed.

If you’re looking to learn more, be sure to start with our how to add a person to a Slack conversation guide.

Use mentions and notifications

Use @ followed by a teammate’s name to notify them in a channel. Type @channel to alert all members when sharing something important. Adjust notification settings in your profile to minimize distractions. Mute channels that are less relevant while keeping them accessible. Star important channels and messages for quick access.

Set and understand statuses

Click your profile picture in the top right corner. Choose Update your status.

Add a short message such as “In a meeting” or “Working remotely.” Add an emoji for quick visual context. Check colleagues’ status icons to know when they are available.

Learn more about Slack status icons and how to personalize them from our dedicated guide.

Organize your workflow with integrations

Open the Slack App Directory in your workspace. Browse or search for apps like Google Drive, Trello, or Zoom. Click Add to Slack and connect the tool.

Use slash commands such as /zoom or /giphy for quick actions. Automate tasks with workflows, reminders, and forms.

Stay productive with search and shortcuts

Use the search bar to find messages, files, or team members. Narrow results by channel, person, or date. Save important messages by starring them for quick reference. Use Ctrl + K to switch channels quickly. Open the lightning bolt icon to access shortcuts.

Slack brings team communication together, making it easier to share updates, collaborate on projects, and keep work organized in one place. By learning how to set up workspaces, manage channels, add people, customize your status, and use integrations, you can boost productivity and streamline your daily workflow.