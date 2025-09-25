How to Remove a Member in Slack Quickly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

How to Remove a Member from Slack?

Use the Manage Members option

Follow these steps to remove a member from your Slack workspace: Open Slack Open Slack on desktop or mobile. Navigate to your workspace Click your workspace name in the top left. Head to Manage Members Select Administration > Manage Members. Find the member Find the member you want to remove. Open the menu next to it Click the three dots beside their name. Deactivate them Choose Deactivate account to remove them.

For a full overview of key features, see our guide on how to use Slack. When you announce member changes in a channel, keep the message clear with proper line breaks; learn how to go to the next line in Slack.

FAQs

Can I remove someone if I am not an admin? No, only admins and owners can remove members from Slack. Will removing a member delete their messages? No, their past messages and files remain accessible unless your retention policy says otherwise. Can I temporarily suspend a member instead of removing them?

No, Slack does not offer suspension. The only option is deactivation, which you can later reverse by reactivating the account. What if I need to update my account details instead of removing it? You can change your Slack email address anytime without removing the account.

Conclusion

Removing a member from Slack is simple if you have admin rights. Deactivation ensures the user cannot log in while keeping all workspace history intact. If you need help with workspace details, here is how to find your Slack workspace URL.

In some cases, you might want to close your own access instead. Here is a step by step guide on how to deactivate your Slack account safely.

If you are managing members, you may also want to know how to leave a Slack workspace when you no longer need access yourself.