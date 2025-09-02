Fix Sky Remote Volume Buttons Not Working (Quick Guide)

Fix

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If the volume buttons on your Sky remote stop working, it can make watching TV frustrating. Here’s a quick guide to help you restore full control.

What to do if volume buttons are not working on Sky remote?

Table of contents

1. Check if the remote is paired correctly

  1. Hold down 7 and 9 together for a few seconds to reset the remote.
  2. Press 1 and 3 to re-pair it with your Sky device.

For more help with remote pairing, see this Sky Glass remote not working guide.

2. Test the batteries

  1. Replace the batteries with a fresh set.
  2. Make sure they are inserted in the correct direction.

3. Power cycle your Sky device

  1. Switch off your Sky Glass TV or Sky box.
  2. Unplug it from the power outlet for 2 minutes.
  3. Plug it back in and try using the remote again.

If your TV is the issue, check this guide on Sky Glass not turning on.

4. Update or reset the software

  1. Go to Settings > System Management > Resets and updates.
  2. Select Check for updates and install any available updates.
  3. If that does not work, try a factory reset of the remote.

5. Try with another Sky device

  1. If you have a Sky Mini Box, test the remote with it.
  2. This helps determine if the issue is with the remote or the main unit.

You can read more troubleshooting advice in this Sky Mini Box not working guide.

FAQs

Why are the volume buttons on my Sky remote not working?

They may fail due to pairing issues, weak batteries, or outdated software.

Can the volume issue be caused by the Sky Glass TV?

Yes, sometimes the TV software or power supply can affect remote functions.

Do I need a replacement if the buttons still do not work?

If none of the fixes help, you may need a replacement remote from Sky.

More about the topics: remote control

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages