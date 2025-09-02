Fix Sky Remote Volume Buttons Not Working (Quick Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If the volume buttons on your Sky remote stop working, it can make watching TV frustrating. Here’s a quick guide to help you restore full control.

What to do if volume buttons are not working on Sky remote?

1. Check if the remote is paired correctly

Hold down 7 and 9 together for a few seconds to reset the remote.

Press 1 and 3 to re-pair it with your Sky device.

For more help with remote pairing, see this Sky Glass remote not working guide.

2. Test the batteries

Replace the batteries with a fresh set. Make sure they are inserted in the correct direction.

3. Power cycle your Sky device

Switch off your Sky Glass TV or Sky box. Unplug it from the power outlet for 2 minutes. Plug it back in and try using the remote again.

If your TV is the issue, check this guide on Sky Glass not turning on.

Go to Settings > System Management > Resets and updates. Select Check for updates and install any available updates.

If that does not work, try a factory reset of the remote.

5. Try with another Sky device

If you have a Sky Mini Box, test the remote with it. This helps determine if the issue is with the remote or the main unit.

You can read more troubleshooting advice in this Sky Mini Box not working guide.

