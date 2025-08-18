Error 0x800703f1 in Windows Update [SOLVED]

Check out the most effective solutions on the web

Despite the frequent updates, users still get troubled with issues like the Windows update error 0x800703f1 while trying to do the needful.

This issue is connected to Service registration failure and leads to an update stuck. Until Microsoft sorts this issue out, we have a few valuable pieces of advice and workarounds for you.

Why does the error 0x800703f1 appear on Windows?

This error is quite similar to the 0x8007012a install error in Windows 11, and it’s caused by certain glitches in the system. However, in most cases, these can be fixed with a built-in troubleshooter.

If this issue occurs, it’s likely that you’ll get We couldn’t complete the updates message, and you’ll be reverted back to the previous build.

A common cause for this is a system or file corruption, and we covered how to fix corrupted files in Windows in one of our previous guides, so be sure to check it out.

Here are a few similar issues reported by users:

System Restore error 0x800703f1 – This error can also appear while using System Restore, and if that happens, be sure to scan your system for file corruption and check if that helps. You can also try to solve the problem by disabling your antivirus.

– This error can also appear while using System Restore, and if that happens, be sure to scan your system for file corruption and check if that helps. You can also try to solve the problem by disabling your antivirus. 0x800703f1 Windows 8 – According to users, this error can affect older versions of Windows as well. Even if you’re using Windows 8 or 7, you should know that most of our solutions can be applied to them as well, so feel free to try them.

How do I fix the install error 0x800703F1?

1. Rollback malfunctioning drivers

The next useful guide shows you how to roll back the broken drivers using the Device Manager tool on your Windows PC. Right-click Start and open Device Manager . 2. Find problematic devices or peripherals on the list. 3. Right-click and open Properties. 4. Open Driver tab. 5. Click Roll Back driver.

Drivers are the core of this issue. While most of the drivers functioned seamlessly before the upgrade, Windows 10 somehow corrupted them.

So, your first step is to try and roll back drivers to their previous state. In case that hasn’t changed anything, move on to the next step.

Press Windows Key + X to open the Win + X menu. Now choose Command Prompt (Admin) from the list. If Command Prompt isn’t available, you can also use PowerShell (Admin).

When Command Prompt starts, enter sfc /scannow and press Enter.

SFC scan will now start and try to repair your system. This scan can take about 15 minutes, so don’t interfere with it.

If you keep getting error 0x800703f1, the issue might be caused by file corruption. This can occur for various reasons and cause your Windows installation to become corrupted. However, you can fix the corruption problems simply by running an SFC scan.

Once the scan is finished, check if the problem is resolved. If SFC scan didn’t fix the problem, or if you couldn’t start SFC scan at all, you might want to use DISM instead.

To use DISM to repair your computer, follow these steps:

Press Windows key + X and run Command Prompt (Admin). Copy and paste the following command on the command line: DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth



In case the DISM can’t obtain files online, try using your installation USB or DVD. Insert media and type following command: DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth /Source:C:RepairSourceWindows /LimitAccess Be sure to replace ”C:RepairSourceWindows” path of your DVD or USB.

After the DISM scan is done, check if the error 0x800703f1 with 21h2 still persists. If the issue is still present, or if you couldn’t run DISM scan before, be sure to run it again and check if that solves the issue.

3. Remove Nvidia drivers and Nvidia GeForce experience

Often your drivers can cause error 0x800703f1 and prevent you from updating your PC. According to users, this issue can be caused by Nvidia drivers.

If that’s the case, you need to remove both nVidia drivers and nVidia GeForce Experience from your PC.

There are several ways to uninstall Nvidia drivers and nVidia software, but the best way is to use uninstaller software. In case you are not familiar with it, uninstaller software can remove any application from your PC.

In addition to removing the application, the uninstaller software will also remove all files and registry entries associated with it, so it will be as if the software was never installed.

If you want a good and safe utility, we recommend getting a driver removal software or a full-featured uninstaller with an integrated driver removal feature.

Once you remove Nvidia drivers and software, reinstall Nvidia drivers and check if that solves your issue.

4. Check your antivirus

According to users, sometimes your antivirus can interfere with your system and cause error 0x800703f1 while trying to update your system.

If that’s the case, we advise you to disable certain antivirus features and check if that helps. In case the issue is still there, you need to completely disable your antivirus and check if that helps.

If the problem appears even with your antivirus disabled, you should consider removing your antivirus. Once you remove it, try to perform the upgrade again.

If removing the antivirus solves the issue, it might be a good time to consider switching to a different antivirus.

There are many great Windows 10 compatible antivirus software that are proven to have a low error rate and not interfere with other apps or system processes.

5. Disable Windows Defender

Press Windows Key + I to open the Settings app. Go to Update & Security section.

Go to Windows Security in the left pane. In the right pane click Open Windows Defender Security Center.

Select Virus & threat protection.

Now click Virus & threat protection settings.

Locate Real-time protection feature and turn it off.



After doing that, try to perform the upgrade again.

If you don’t have a third-party antivirus on your PC, it’s rather likely that you have Windows Defender running in the background. This is a solid antivirus software, and in most cases, it won’t interfere with your system in any way.

However, few users reported that sometimes Windows Defender could lead to this issue. To fix the problem, it’s advised to disable real-time protection in Windows Defender.

Keep in mind that by turning off real-time protection you’ll keep your system vulnerable, so don’t visit any suspicious websites while the real-time protection is off.

Open the Settings app and navigate to Update & Security section. From the menu on the left select Troubleshoot. In the right pane, select Windows Update and click Run the troubleshoot button.

Now follow the instructions on the screen to complete the troubleshooter.

If you can’t update your system due to the Windows update error 0x800703f1 0x800703f1 error, the issue might be related to your system. Fortunately, Windows 10 comes with various troubleshooters that can fix common problems on your PC with ease.

Once the troubleshooter is finished, check if the problem is still there.

Start Command Prompt as an administrator. When Command Prompt starts, run the following commands: net stop wuauserv

net stop cryptSvc

net stop bits

net stop msiserver

ren C:WindowsSoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old

ren C:WindowsSystem32catroot2 Catroot2.old

net start wuauserv

net start cryptSvc

net start bits

net start msiserver

According to users, sometimes the Windows update error 0x800703f1 problem can be caused by Windows Update components. To fix the issue, you need to restart all Windows Update components manually.

After running these commands, try to perform Windows Update again and check if the problem is still there.

Another common error is 0x8024402f, and we have a dedicated guide on it in case you ever encounter it.

8. Perform a clean reinstall of Windows PC

In the end, if your problem is somehow still there, you should perform a clean Windows 10 install. You’ll only lose installed programs and apps, while everything else can be backed up on other partitions.

So, use already prepared USB/DVD drive and reinstall your system. We can promise you that everything will work much better.

That should wrap it up. With this, you should be able to fix the Windows update error 0x800703f1. If you have any questions or alternative workarounds, feel free to post them in the comments.

For more Windows Update workarounds, and additional info, make sure to check our Windows Update hub.