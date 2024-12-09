Windows 11 changes the way users access File Explorer with the latest KB5046733 patch

The changes will be released to the general users soon.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has officially released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4580 (KB5046733) to the Beta Channel. This new build brings many new features, improvements, and fixes to the upcoming Windows 11 updates. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Windows 11 build.

The more simplified system tray with shortened form date/time, introduced in Build 22635.4010, is being temporarily disabled to address a few issues. Microsoft says it will be back.

With the latest Windows 11 build, when you launch File Explorer folders from outside of File Explorer (for example, from an app or the desktop), they will now open in a new tab by default if you have an existing File Explorer window open.

If you’d prefer they continue opening in a new window, you can change this in the File Explorer folder options under General > Browse Folders. When “Restore previous folder windows at logon” is enabled in File Explorer, Microsoft will restore all the extra tabs you previously had open in each File Explorer window.

As part of this work, Microsoft has also updated the logic for the “Automatically save my restartable apps and restart them when I sign back in” setting via Settings > Accounts > Sign in options so that when you enable this, Microsoft will automatically allow the Explorer File-specific setting for you, too.

Microsoft is adding a new option to snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar for those who aren’t already backing up their Documents, Pictures, or Desktop folders. This option is available when you right-click “Start backup.”

General changes, improvements, and fixes for Windows 11 KB5046733:

Fixed an issue where the Pinyin IME may have unexpectedly switched from Chinese to English when switching between windows, like with ALT + Tab.

For Win32 apps that are “provided and updated” by their publishers, the Microsoft Store will now support updating directly in the Store.

Fixed an issue where some devices, like hearing aids, do not stream Bluetooth audio.

Fixed an issue that could result in Windows stopping responding when using an IPP USB printer.

Fixed an issue where Windows would not reactivate after replacing a motherboard.

This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

The build also brings the latest enhancements of the Microsoft Store, which lets the platform automatically update Win32 applications, to the Beta Channel.

You can read KB5046733’s full changelog here.