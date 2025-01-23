Bluesky gets a TikTok mode, but Vine's resurection might steal its thunder

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Bluesky has introduced a new video-only mode to fill the gap left by TikTok’s rollercoaster ride of bans and revivals. With TikTok’s future in the US uncertain, millions are seeking new platforms for trending videos, giving a chance to other platforms like Bluesky, RedNote, and possibly even Vine soon.

Can Bluesky replace TikTok?

Recently, TikTok briefly shut down in the US but is back in action. When TikTok’s US shutdown seemed imminent, users flocked to alternatives like Rednote. However, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat haven’t seen the expected growth. Instagram’s upcoming app “Edits” and Bluesky’s new video mode are vying for users’ attention.

Globally, billions use TikTok, but losing US-based creators would be a significant blow. Creators and users crave a stable, reliable platform. It remains to be seen if Bluesky is the alternative, as desktop users still don’t have a dedicated app:

slowly adjusting to bluesky. the only thing missing I find is a good windows 11 app from the app store? i dont know why but i prefer having a specific app. i know i can browse bluesky and twitter on a web browser but i much prefer a dedicated app. Any suggestions?

The closest you can get on Windows 11 is by downloading Beeskie from the Microsoft Store, but it’s not that feature-rich yet.

Vine might see a long-awaited resurrection

If you’re not in too much of a hurry, maybe Vine might be your answer. The recent TikTok instability seems to have made Elon Musk consider bringing back Vine. Another clue into that might be the overwhelming success of the new $VINE coin recently launched by Rus Yusupov, Vine co-creator.

Remembering all the fun we had building vine — Let’s relive the magic and DO IT FOR THE #VINECOIN



CA: 6AJcP7wuLwmRYLBNbi825wgguaPsWzPBEHcHndpRpump — Rus (@rus) January 23, 2025

Rus plans to donate all profits from $VINE to X (former Twitter), which might also play an essential role in Vine’s resurrection. But what do you think about the possibility? Tell us in the comments section below if you would consider switching to Vine or stick to TikTok despite the instability.