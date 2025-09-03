What's New in Windows (August 2025 Roundup)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you waited for fresh updates for Windows, Microsoft delivered last month. From smarter backup tools to a smoother out-of-the-box experience, as well as Windows 11 25H2, Microsoft rolled out plenty last month. Here’s a quick roundup of important Windows-related updates from August 2025.

Windows 11 25H2 moves closer to release

The next big update, Windows 11 version 25H2, is now available in the Release Preview Channel. That means we’re just steps away from general availability. Microsoft says this build focuses on better security, faster setup, and tighter integration with AI features. Sadly, it won’t bring any new features. However, if you still want to install it, we have a quick guide for you.

Backup and OOBE upgrades

Not to forget, Microsoft also added Windows Backup for Organizations with KB5064080 Preview Update. It simplifies saving and restoring user settings, including app lists from the Microsoft Store. For IT admins, this could cut down the time it takes to reimage or replace devices.

That’s not all; starting with the September security update, Windows 11 PCs can grab the latest quality patches right during the out-of-box experience (OOBE). So, there’ll be no more waiting for post-setup updates to catch up with critical fixes.

Hotpatching arrives in Autopatch

Another important feature introduced last month was hotpatching in Windows Autopatch. It allows admins to apply security updates without forcing reboots. There’s one catch, though. Devices need virtualization-based security (VBS) enabled. Still, the payoff is fewer interruptions for end users.

Windows 365 and cloud expansions

On the cloud front, Windows 365 Reserve entered limited preview to help organizations with business continuity planning. And for those in Asia, Windows 365 is now supported in Korea Central, giving admins more control over data residency.

Security gets sharper focus

Microsoft is introducing a change for Netlogon RPC, designed to block anonymous requests and boost domain controller protections. At the same time, the company launched the first wave of its Secure Future Initiative guidance, a library of patterns and best practices for IT pros.

AI and Copilot+ PCs push forward

If you’re curious about AI in Windows, there are plenty of updates for you. From bringing GPT-5 inside Visual Studio to all of its products, Microsoft is doubling down on making AI core to the Windows experience. Copilot+ PCs also continue to gain new business-focused features, including insights on projected cost savings.

Lifecycle reminders

Last but not least, Windows 10 support ends in October 2025. That’s barely just a month away. Windows 11 22H2 (Enterprise and Education) and 23H2 (Home and Pro) also have upcoming end-of-support dates, so organizations should plan their upgrades soon.

All that said, August was packed with updates, but Microsoft suggests that September will be even busier. Microsoft promises that the September update will bring more changes, including redesigned privacy prompts and new search and widget options. So, hold on, Windows isn’t slowing down anytime soon.